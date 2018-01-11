Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Participates in non-contact work
Gobert (knee) is participating in non-contact portions of practice, but will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It was reported a few weeks back that Gobert was still on track for a mid-January return and that appears to potentially be within reach now that Gobert is going through non-contact work. He'll eventually need to go through a full-contact practice or two at some point prior to being cleared, so he may still be a week or so away. Gobert has officially been ruled out for Friday's contest, which would then make Monday's game against the Pacers his next opportunity to take the floor. Continue to monitor his status over the next few days, with another update likely coming when Gobert ramps up his practice activity again.
