Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Perfect from field, adds five swats

Gobert posted 22 points (8-8 FG, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Mavericks.

With 12 points and 10 boards through his first 17 minutes on the court, Gobert had a double-double by half-time of this game. He's getting the most playing time he's ever seen in his seven-year career, and grabbing a career-high 14.5 rebounds to boot. The 27-year old's exhaustive effort on both ends of the court has helped the Jazz grab the Western Conference's second seed, so Gobert should continue to see all the run he can handle.