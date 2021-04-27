Gobert collected 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in a 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Gobert was perfect from the field for the fifth time this season and also blocked multiple shots for the fifth time in his last six contests. The center had recorded double-digit boards in 10 consecutive games prior to Monday's season-low rebound total. Across his last 11 contests, Gobert has averaged 13.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.