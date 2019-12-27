Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Perfect from field
Gobert had 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gobert extended his double-double streak to 14 games and while he's not going to be Utah's main scoring threat, he has looked impressive over that 14-game stretch since he is averaging 16.8 points and 14.5 boards while shooting 71.1 percent from the field over that span. One of the most productive big men in the league, Gobert should remain a must-start player across all formats Saturday in a tough road matchup against the Clippers.
