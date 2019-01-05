Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Perfect shooting in win

Gobert accumulated 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes Friday against Cleveland.

Gobert dominated the paint, failing to miss a shot and swatting five attempts. The sixth-year center has developed into a premier fantasy option at his position, and is averaging a career-best 15.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 66.0 percent from the field and 63.9 percent from the line on the year.

