Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Plays 38 minutes Wednesday
Gobert recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pistons.
Gobert seems to be progressing just fine from his sprained knee injury as he played 38 minutes, which ties his season-high for minutes in a game. Given that the game went to overtime, it will probably be an outlier going forward, but nonetheless, the fact he was able to push himself and play those extra minutes while leading the Jazz to a victory bodes well for a big man who has been sidelined for nearly half of the season so far.
