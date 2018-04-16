Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 14 points Sunday

Gobert contributed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Gobert was underutilized on the offensive end Sunday night, as he was extremely efficient with most of his opportunities coming on putbacks from misses. He will hold up defensively against Steven Adams, but the energy exerted on that side of the floor may limit his productivity on the offensive end.