Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts 19 points, 10 boards in Monday's win
Gobert collected 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.
Gobert, like many of his teammates, was simply on fire. He now has 12 double-doubles through 27 appearances in 2017-18, and Gobert will look to build on this effort as the Jazz try to extend its winning streak to seven games on Wednesday versus the Grizzlies.
