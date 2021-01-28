Gobert finished with 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 FT), 20 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Gobert went to town on the Mavericks, producing his first 20-20 game of the season. With Donovan Mitchell (concussion) on the sidelines, Gobert found himself with some added responsibility on the offensive end. Not only was the scoring a season-high, but he also complemented that with six defensive counters. He has been a top-25 player over the past two weeks and looks to be rediscovering some of his best form.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records yet another double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Sufficient again vs. Pelicans•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 18 rebounds•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Registers another double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Seventh double-double of season•