Gobert finished with 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 FT), 20 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Gobert went to town on the Mavericks, producing his first 20-20 game of the season. With Donovan Mitchell (concussion) on the sidelines, Gobert found himself with some added responsibility on the offensive end. Not only was the scoring a season-high, but he also complemented that with six defensive counters. He has been a top-25 player over the past two weeks and looks to be rediscovering some of his best form.