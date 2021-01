Gobert scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-8 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, a steal, a block and a turnover in 34 minutes of Thursday's 106-95 loss to Phoenix.

Gobert posted yet another double-double on Thursday, including a team-high 14 rebounds in defeat. The center is a double-double machine, making him one of the highest floor players in fantasy, especially at a thin center position.