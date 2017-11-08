Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double Tuesday
Gobert scored 16 points (4-8 FG, 8-12 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Sixers.
Gobert had his way with Joel Embiid (rest) out of action Tuesday, posting his seventh double-double of the season. He's averaging 14.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks overall, making him one of the elite fantasy options at center.
