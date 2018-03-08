Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double versus Pacers

Gobert scored 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.

Gobert dominated at both ends of the floor in this one en route to his fourth consecutive double-double. He's been extremely effective in that span, averaging 21.5 points on 74 percent shooting to go along with 14.8 rebounds per game.