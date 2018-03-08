Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double versus Pacers
Gobert scored 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.
Gobert dominated at both ends of the floor in this one en route to his fourth consecutive double-double. He's been extremely effective in that span, averaging 21.5 points on 74 percent shooting to go along with 14.8 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records double-double in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team with 17 points•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...