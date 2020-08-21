Gobert produced 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 win over the Nuggets.

Gobert took it to Denver's Nikola Jokic on both ends, slowing the Nuggets big man down with his usual stellar defense while also dominating as a finisher in the pick-and-roll offensively. Since the restart, Gobert has scored more than his season average (15.1) in six of nine games. Moreover, he has been absolutely stellar on offense here in the playoffs, averaging 20.0 points through the first three tilts while also connecting on at least 70.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of the three matchups thus far.