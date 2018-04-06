Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in blowout
Gobert posted 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.
Gobert's totals would have been much higher if he had logged more minutes in this blowout, but the Jazz have little need to overuse their starters in those situations. While the playoffs are essentially a done deal for the Jazz, they do close out the season with a couple of tough games, and Gobert will probably see similar minutes until the season's conclusion. Gobert and the Jazz have two full days off before returning to action Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Brings down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet offensively•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Largely ineffective in overtime loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in tough victory•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...