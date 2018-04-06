Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in blowout

Gobert posted 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.

Gobert's totals would have been much higher if he had logged more minutes in this blowout, but the Jazz have little need to overuse their starters in those situations. While the playoffs are essentially a done deal for the Jazz, they do close out the season with a couple of tough games, and Gobert will probably see similar minutes until the season's conclusion. Gobert and the Jazz have two full days off before returning to action Sunday against the Lakers.