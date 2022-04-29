Gobert ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to Dallas.

Gobert's day began in unfortunate fashion when a bee sting led to some facial swelling, though the incident didn't appear to affect his play on the court. The All-Star center did his usual heavy lifting on the boards, leading all players with 12 rebounds, but he was quiet offensively and didn't produce any defensive stats for the second time in the series. Gobert again proved to be one of the league's elite big men during the campaign, though his playoff numbers largely fell below those he posted during the regular season.