Gobert went for 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Lakers.

Gobert has two double-doubles in three games since the restart, although his performance in this game must be highlighted since he had to deal with Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor. Gobert is averaging 13.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while making 76.2 percent of his field goals attempts, since the restart.