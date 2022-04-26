Gobert logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas.

Utah shot only 37.7 percent as a team in the contest, making Gobert's 6-for-7 line stand out even more than it usually would. The big man also grabbed a team-high 11 boards, though he failed to swat any shots for the second straight game. Gobert began the series scoring just 13 combined points over the first two games, but he has averaged 16.3 points in the subsequent three contests.