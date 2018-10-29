Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double Sunday
Gobert totaled 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Gobert posted his sixth double-double to open up the season Sunday, contributing his highest rebound total in the process. Gobert should continue to be a consistent source of points and rebounds moving forward.
