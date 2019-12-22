Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts monster double-double
Gobert had 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.
Gobert has grabbed 15 or more rebounds in five of his last six games, scoring in double digits in every one of those games while also blocking multiple shots four times over that span. He is one of the premier inside threats in The Association and, as a result, he should remain fantasy relevant across all formats.
