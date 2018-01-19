Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Probable for Friday
Gobert (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Gobert has missed the past 15 games with a sprained left knee, however is probable to make his return Friday against the Knicks. It was reported earlier in the week that he would be out at least another week, however he appears to be ahead of schedule. With his injury causing him to miss significant time, he will likely be on a minutes restriction for the first couple games back. If Gobert does return and gets the start, Derrick Favors could see a reduction in playing time.
