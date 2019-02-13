Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 16 boards in loss

Gobert finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Warriors.

Gobert was dominant on the boards Tuesday, pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds. He has double-digit rebounds in five straight games, however, he did fail to record a defensive stat for the first time in over two months. There is nothing to worry about here as the Warriors are certainly not a team that is going to afford Gobert many chances to reject their shots.