Gobert posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Gobert has grabbed double-digit boards in nine straight games and, in fact, he's done that in all but one of his appearances this season. He has also scored in double digits in three straight games and has posted nine double-doubles already, so it's fair to say he's making his presence felt on both ends of the court on a regular basis. Gobert should remain one of the top big men in the league, as he is also averaging 3.4 blocks per contest over his last nine games.