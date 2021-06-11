Gobert totaled 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-7 FT), 20 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals across 36 minutes Thursday in a 117-111 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gobert was relatively quiet with 10 points, 12 boards and two blocks in Game 1, but he surpassed each of those numbers in an impressive Game 2. The big man has double-doubled in all but one of his seven postseason games thus far in 2021 and has finished with multiple blocks in each of those contests. He is averaging 15.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the postseason overall.