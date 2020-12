Gobert had 11 points (2-3 FG, 7-10 FT), 20 rebounds and two assists in Monday's preseason win over the Suns.

It was a monster night for Gobert, who finished as a plus-20 and continually got the best of Deandre Ayton and rookie Jalen Smith, who started for the Suns at power forward. Gobert did not block any shots, but he was dominant on the glass, nearly out-rebounding Phoenix's entire starting five in just 29 minutes.