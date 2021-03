Gobert finished Friday's win over Toronto with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

A hip injury landed Gobert on the injury report heading into the game, but he did not appear to be limited, playing 35 minutes in the narrow victory. Gobert has now posted five straight double-doubles while blocking 3.6 shots per game over that stretch.