Gobert registered 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and an assist across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Hornets.
Gobert is one of the best two-way threats in the league and has posted eight double-doubles over his last 10 appearances while logging double-digit rebounds in all but one of those contests. The six blocks also tied a season-high mark for the Frenchman, who continues to show why he's one of the most dominant big men in the league on a nightly basis.
