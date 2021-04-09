Gobert tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 21 rebounds and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in a 122-103 win over Portland on Thursday.

The All-Star center has been a beast on the boards over his past three games, averaging 17.7 rebounds per contest. He has posted a modest three total blocks over that span, but Gobert has also averaged 16.0 points and shot an absurd 86.4 percent from the field. In addition, Gobert has converted 20 of his past 25 free-throw attempts (80.0 percent), boosting his already-substantial fantasy value.