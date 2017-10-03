Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Puts up double-double Monday

Gobert finished with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.

Gobert took full advantage of the Sydney Kings' lack of NBA-level athleticism and size Monday. In addition to grabbing 10 boards in under 30 minutes, Gobert also rose over smaller defenders for several dunks -- one of which came via pick-and-roll from new teammate and starting point guard Ricky Rubio. How well Gobert gels with Rubio will likely determine how effective he can be on offense, as the big man rarely posts up.