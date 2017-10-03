Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Puts up double-double Monday
Gobert finished with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 108-83 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.
Gobert took full advantage of the Sydney Kings' lack of NBA-level athleticism and size Monday. In addition to grabbing 10 boards in under 30 minutes, Gobert also rose over smaller defenders for several dunks -- one of which came via pick-and-roll from new teammate and starting point guard Ricky Rubio. How well Gobert gels with Rubio will likely determine how effective he can be on offense, as the big man rarely posts up.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Goes for 21 points, 15 boards in Game 3 loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impressive double-double in Game 2 loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fouls out in 13 minutes in Game 7 win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will play Sunday vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Probable for Game 7•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Suffers mild ankle sprain, but fine for Game 7•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...