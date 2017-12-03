Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable for Monday
Gobert (knee) took part in a light practice Sunday and is now questionable for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Gobert was originally given a timetable of four-to-six weeks on Nov. 12 with a bone bruise in his right knee, but appears to be progressing much quicker than expected in his recovery. It's been just three weeks since then and he's already gone through a light practice, though the exact details of that session remain unclear. While that bodes well for a return in the near future, it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately missed a game or two more, especially considering the Jazz are heading into a back-to-back set. Either way, Gobert will be considered questionable for Monday and his return would ultimately mean decreased roles for the likes of Derrick Favors, Jonas Jerebko and Thabo Sefolosha. Look for another update on Gobert following Monday's morning shootaround.
