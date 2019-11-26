Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable for Wednesday
Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Gobert has been unable to take the court over his team's last two games due to a left ankle sprain, though he'll have a chance to return Wednesday. His availability will likely depend on how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups.
