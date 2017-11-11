Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable Saturday

Gobert is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to a knee injury, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Miami Heat wing Dion Waiters fell into Gobert's knee during Friday night's contest. The big man subsequently headed into the locker room, but ultimately returned to the game. The issue looked potentially serious until Gobert returned, so it would not be surprising to see the Jazz exercise caution with their prized center. However, his final status will likely be determined closer to tip-off after he gets some warm-ups in. Derrick Favors could see some more usage should Gobert ultimately sit out, while Ekpe Udoh would presumably get the start at center and see heavier minutes than usual.