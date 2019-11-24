Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable vs. Bucks
Gobert (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
A sprained left ankle kept Gobert out of Saturday night's game, and the Jazz will wait to see how he feels Monday morning before updating his status. The big man was replaced in the starting five Saturday by Tony Bradley.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...