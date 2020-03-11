Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable with illness

Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Gobert seemingly woke up feeling sick, and it's possible he misses his first game since late November. If he ends up sidelined, Tony Bradley and Ed Davis would presumably hold down the minutes at center.

