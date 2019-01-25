Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Questionable with sore hamstring

Gobert is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sore right hamstring.

Gobert has emerged from Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets with a sore hamstring, putting his availability into question Friday. If he ends up missing the contest, Derrick Favors and Ekpe Udoh could see extra usage.

