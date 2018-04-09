Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game in key win
Gobert contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.
Gobert had a surprisingly reduced role in the Jazz's playoff clinching win, but in light of the fact that teammates Derrick Favors, Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell combined for 42 shot attempts between them, it wasn't altogether unexpected. The Stifle Tower did fail to haul in double-digit rebounds for the first time since March 23, but he also played his fewest minutes since way back on Dec. 4. Gobert's role as a key source of low-post offense and rim protector is unquestioned, and his efforts will undoubtedly be pivotal to the Jazz's chances of postseason success.
