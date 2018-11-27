Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet game on boards
Gobert totaled 12 points (6-7 FG), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Gobert still managed to generate a solid scoring total, but his rebounds on the defensive end saw a downturn with the Pacers shooting an impressive 58.3 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. The Stifle Tower is still one of the more reliable fantasy centers in any format, even as his offensive contributions typically remain a couple of notches below those of the elite at the position. The 26-year-old will look to return to churning out his usual double-digit rebounding totals against the Nets on Wednesday.
