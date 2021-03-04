Gobert totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes in the overtime loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Gobert has now failed to grab double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games for just the second time this season. He did manage to swat a shot, making it 35 straight games he's done so with the only game he failed to block a shot coming on opening night. Gobert also collected a steal in his fourth straight game. While the points production won't be high on a nightly basis, he can be counted on to contribute in other areas of the box score.