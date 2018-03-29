Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet offensively

Gobert recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Celtics.

Gobert was noticeably quiet in Wednesday's loss, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. He had seen a boost in his scoring over the past few weeks and this was likely a mere bump in the road. The Jazz host the Grizzlies Friday, and Gobert will look to bounce back in what should be an easy win.