Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet offensively

Gobert recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Celtics.

Gobert was noticeably quiet in Wednesday's loss, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting. He had seen a boost in his scoring over the past few weeks and this was likely a mere bump in the road. The Jazz host the Grizzlies Friday, and Gobert will look to bounce back in what should be an easy win.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories