Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Quiet performance
Gobert had 13 points (3-5 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Utah's 131-111 Monday night loss to Phoenix.
Gobert torched the Suns for 18 rebounds the last time these teams met, but provided owners no such value Monday, as the Suns stuck to the exterior and shot 60 percent from behind the arc. No player had more than nine rebounds. The silver lining would be that Gobert was quite productive at the free-throw line. He has yet to record single-digit rebounds in three consecutive games this season, but that streak is currently in jeopardy.
