Gobert signed a five-year, $205 million contract with the Jazz on Sunday which includes a player option for the fifth season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

It's not quite the $228 million supermax just signed by reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's still the third-largest contract in NBA history. Gobert is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and also received All-NBA honors thrice, and he's coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists over 34.3 minutes in 68 games. Guard Donovan Mitchell also signed his max extension in November, so the Jazz have clearly set the path for the future of the franchise under new team owner Ryan Smith, with up to $400 million committed to the pair.