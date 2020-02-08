Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records 16/14 double-double
Gobert compiled 15 points (7-9 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gobert now ranks fourth in the NBA with 39 double-doubles on the season. Gobert logged a stellar stat line but was the subject of a controversial call that could have sent the game into overtime. Damian Lillard launched a three-pointer in the closing seconds that appeared to result in a clear case of goaltending by Gobert, but the officials failed to make the call.
