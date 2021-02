Gobert totaled 16 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocked shots across 30 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 win over the Heat.

Gobert put up six double-doubles during the Jazz's seven-game winning streak and swatted balls with an average of 4.4 blocks per game during that span. He only trails Myles Turner for the best blocked-shot average in the league.