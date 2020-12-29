Gobert provided 12 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 110-109 win over the Thunder.

Monday's double-double marked a significant milestone for Gobert as he logged his 250th double-double with the Jazz. Their opponent was also a dubious reminder, as it was his positive COVID-19 diagnosis that cut short a game against the Thunder on March 11, leading to a league-wide suspension of play. It's rare for any player to stick with a team for eight years, but the five-year, $205 million contract he signed this month may keep him in Utah until he retires.