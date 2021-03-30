Gobert tallied 18 points (5-8 FG, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-75 win over the Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old now has at least one block in 45 straight games. Gobert is averaging a career-high 2.9 blocks per game this season on top of posting 14.7 points and 13.4 rebounds on 64.9 percent shooting from the field. The eighth-year center is dominating on both sides of the court for the Western Conference's No. 1 seeded Jazz and deserves to be in the conversation for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.