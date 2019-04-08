Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records double-double in loss

Gobert turned in 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Lakers.

With Derrick Favors (back) out of the lineup, Gobert had a heavier load to carry against the Lakers and put up excellent numbers despite the loss. This loss will make it difficult for Utah to move up in the playoff seeding, but Gobert will be a crucial component to their postseason success.