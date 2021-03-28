Gobert posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert currently only trails Clint Capela as the top rebounder in the league with an average of 13.3 boards per contest. He also ranks second in blocked shots with an average of 2.9 swats per game. To exclude Gobert from MVP consideration would be unfair at this point, as the center is extremely valuable on both ends of the court for the Jazz, who have the best record in the NBA.