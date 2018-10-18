Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records first double-double in win

Gobert tallied 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 FT) 15 rebounds and three blocked shots across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Kings.

Gobert was in mid-season form on Wednesday, effortlessly recording the first of many double-doubles that he'll accrue this season. While the Kings kept it close, they were had no answer on the boards for Gobert, as his 15 rebounds more than doubled Wille Cauley-Stein's total.