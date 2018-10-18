Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records first double-double in win
Gobert tallied 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 FT) 15 rebounds and three blocked shots across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Kings.
Gobert was in mid-season form on Wednesday, effortlessly recording the first of many double-doubles that he'll accrue this season. While the Kings kept it close, they were had no answer on the boards for Gobert, as his 15 rebounds more than doubled Wille Cauley-Stein's total.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Resting Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring and rebounding in blowout•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks five shots in season-ending loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in underwhelming effort•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in Game 3 loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...