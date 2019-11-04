Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records third double-double of season
Gobert totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT) and 14 rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 loss to the Clippers.
Gobert was effective opposite Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell and produced according to his projections. Gobert will continue to be a consistent source of double-doubles on an almost nightly basis and remains one of the league's premier centers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...