Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records third double-double of season

Gobert totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT) and 14 rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-94 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert was effective opposite Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell and produced according to his projections. Gobert will continue to be a consistent source of double-doubles on an almost nightly basis and remains one of the league's premier centers.