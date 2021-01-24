Gobert posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during the 127-108 win over Golden State on Saturday.

Gobert has been a force for Utah and that trend continued in the win Saturday. The center still has yet to chase down his first triple-double, but has gotten a double-double every game, besides one this year. Gobert does not have a shoot-first mentality, but is excellent in the paint. Most nights he just cracks double-digits in points, but he is always a good shout for grabs. Gobert remains viable on the great run of form he is on.