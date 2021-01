Gobert posted 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in a win over Dallas on Friday.

Gobert finished with his eight straight double-double and 14th overall this season. He has also swatted at least one shot in every game aside from a loss to Portland on opening night. Though his 13.6 points per contest doesn't turn heads, Gobert ranks third in the NBA with 14.1 boards and 2.7 blocks per game. He is also shooting a superb 60.7 percent from the field.